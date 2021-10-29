President Chamisa Speaks On Mashonaland West Violence

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa says his community engagement programme is unstoppable.

Zanu PF hooligans attempted to block PresidentChamisa’s convoy in Magunje.

His aides were stoned by the marauding Zanu PF activists.

“I’m in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West. Excellent reception and fantastic meetings. The mood is awesome.

They tried their violent antics and blocking of roads but Our #Godisinit. Thank you Zimbabwe,” commented President Chamisa.

MDC Alliance Mashonaland West wrote on Twitter:

“Magunje Violence,

Zanu Pf militias have stoned several cars in Magunje as they tried to block

@nelsonchamisa

citizens engagements. Several people have been injured. This violence continues to with impunity.”

“The people’s President, Adv

@nelsonchamisa

continues his citizen conversation tour. This week he is in Mash West province. Zanu PF thugs have barricaded the highway & are continuing with their violent, lawless tactics. We are unshaken. Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come,” MDC Alliance said in a statement on Twitter.

The People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa in Hurungwe