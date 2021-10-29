Tragedy As Man Dies After Taking Overdose Of S_ex Enhancing Pills

By A Correspondent- A 49 year old man who is suspected to have had an overdose of se_x enhancing pills last week died after a se_x orgy with his girlfriend at the latter’s house in Nyazura.

Shepherd Chiwara (49) of Marowa Village in Nyazura died three hours after spending quality time with his girlfriend, Stella Mafarachisi who reported the matter to police in the wee hours of the following day.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which happened in Maurendi Village last Saturday night.

Chiwara died after complaining of chest pains.

He died before being taken to hospital.

“We can confirm that Shepherd visited his girlfriend, Stella Mafarachisi and spent time together before they retired to bed around 11pm. He woke up around midnight complaining of chest pains. His condition deteriorated and died about an hour and half later.

“Mafarachisi rushed to Nyazura Police Station where she made a report. No injuries were found on the body, and no foul play is suspected,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Meanwhile, a beer binge at Florida Shops in Mutare ended tragically recently after a 64-year-old man was stoned to death by his colleagues over an undisclosed misunderstanding.

Robson Shamhu died a week after he was allegedly stoned by two of his colleagues identified as Simbarashe and Itai.

The two who are still at large allegedly took turns to stone the now late Shamhu.

“The deceased, Simbarashe and Itai were having a beer binge at Florida Bottle Store before a scuffle ensued. The alleged assailants took stones and stoned Shamhu. He sustained serious injuries including a swollen face.

“He was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital last week on Friday where he died the following day. The deceased’s wife, Ms Elizabeth Samson (52) alerted the police about the death,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Police have since launched a manhunt to bring the two culprits to book, and are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the duo’s arrest to contact their nearest police station.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged members of the public to solve disputes amicably, and maturely than resorting to violence.-ManicaPost