Late ZDF Commander Home Hit By Armed Robbers

The late Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, Vitalis Zvinavashe’s home was recently pounced on by eleven suspected armed robbers.

The robbers who last month raided the Zvinavashe Family Farm in Norton and attacked several people before they got away with three AK47 assault rifles and various goods, including cellphones have been arrested.

The farm is owned by Mrs Margaret Zvinavashe, the widow of national hero General Vitalis Zvinavashe.

Police have since recovered the three AK 47 rifles with 180 rounds of ammunition, two pistols with 13 and five rounds of ammunition each and a Revolver with eight rounds of ammunition.

They are Tendai Munson Ndlovu (43), Kudakwashe Adoni (28), Kosamu Phiri (36), Svinurai Marandu (29), Louis Munyanani (29), Tanya Nyanzou (45), Tozivepi Buyamangara (47), Friday Tembo (43), Pius Ncube (44), Abraham Muzamba (31) and Christopher Danda (37).

Pius Ncube is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital under police guard after he was shot and seriously injured while attempting to flee.

Investigations have so far revealed that on September 14 at around 9pm, the suspects went to the farmhouse in Norton where they attacked more than three people, including security personnel and at the same time took away their cellphones.

They then took three AK 47 rifles before disappearing. A report was made to the police.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide carried out intensive investigations which led to the arrest of Tendai Ndlovu who then implicated his other accomplices leading to their arrests last night. -Herald