New Born Baby Dumped On River Banks In Harare

Share











baby

Dear Editor

Pana amai vamukira kurasa mwana vavo nhasi mangwanani or usiku hwa 27 october 2021 mumatsanga emurwizi rwuri pakati peKuwadzana extension neKuwadzana 5 meaning there is a woman who dumped a baby this morning or last night, 27 October 2021. This baby was dumped on the river banks of a river between Kuwadzan extension and Kuwadzana 5.

Karusvava kachangobva kusungurwa vakakaisa mu2 maplastic bags pasina kana imwe nhumbi yakapfekedzwa bt nekuda kwaMwari mwana uyu avanikwa ari mupenyu meaning this is a new born baby. The baby was wrapped in two plastic bags without any clothes but through God’s grace, this baby was discovered alive.

So ndokumbirawo muite forward as received or muitaure nyaya iyi kusvika yasvika kuna amai ava vaziwe zvainge vakaronga zvaramba meaning kindly forward this message to as many groups as possible until the mother of this child knows that what she had planned did not work.