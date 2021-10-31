ZimEye
Chinese mining Coal in Hwange National Park have not stopped at all, they have actually spread to Vic Falls road. Soccer player, @Nakamba_11 's village is facing relocation…We have places where kids while playing football, the ground literally gave in underneath(they got burnt) https://t.co/8HDfAN89Qu pic.twitter.com/01UM9Xy6uk— ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 31, 2021
Chinese mining Coal in Hwange National Park have not stopped at all, they have actually spread to Vic Falls road. Soccer player, @Nakamba_11 's village is facing relocation…We have places where kids while playing football, the ground literally gave in underneath(they got burnt) https://t.co/8HDfAN89Qu pic.twitter.com/01UM9Xy6uk