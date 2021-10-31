Zvishavane Judiciary and Law Enforcement Systems Captured by Criminals

Dear Editor

My fellow countrymen greetings. I

would like to bring to your attention the rot within the Zvishavane judiciary

and law enforcement systems.

Hard-core criminals have captured

the judiciary and law enforcement

systems to the disadvantage of law

abiding citizens.

Murderers, drug traffickers,

fraudsters, rapists and cattle

rustlers are freely roaming the streets boasting that they are untouchable.

A family of well known cattle rustlers has been arrested a thousand times but will no conviction as their cases never go for trial.

These people are well known cattle

thieves known even by yet to be

born babies. They steal cattle on a daily basis forcing villagers in

Mazvihwa to sleep in kraals

guarding their cattle. Could it be

juju or just mere negligence of duty bordering on corruption by the

relevant officers that these cattle rustlers are not in prison.

Machete gangs are terrorising poor villagers in Zvishavane killing,

maiming and raping people on an

hourly basis. So useless are the

police officers that at one point

these thugs beat all the policemen

at Mtambi base in full view of the

villagers. That was very

embarrassing.

Hard drugs are being peddled and

sold right in front of police

officers in town. Obviously these

drugs have contributed to the high

crime rate in Zvishavane.

The public has lost confidence in

the judiciary and law enforcement

systems. All the personnel within

these systems must be recalled on

the basis of abetting crime. No one

must be spared from a messenger

to the highest ranking officer.

Concerned Citizen