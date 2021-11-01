Mkanya Jets Into For SA Gigs

Chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo’s will fly into South Africa on Friday for his two-legged Johannesburg concert.

Mukanya performs at Newtown Music Factory, formerly known as Bassline, in Johannesburg on November 6 with the second show scheduled for The Pavilion in Sunnyside, Pretoria the following day.

One Love Movement, a South African-based events company organising Mapfumo’s shows confirmed the arrival of Mukanya to Standard Style yesterday.

“It’s all systems go! Mukanya is landing at Oliver Tambo Airport here in Johannesburg on November 4,” said Ashton “Kachie” Mutuvha, from One Love Movement.

“We spoke to Mukanya and he said he was eager to come and perform here in Johannesburg. On our side, we have made our preparations and we await the Chimurenga King’s arrival.

“We urge our fans to come early and purchase tickets. We encourage them to buy tickets using available online platforms to avoid inconveniences on the days.”

Zimbabwean artiste Darlington Mhofela Tanganyika, a Chimurenga music enthusiast will lead his Journey Band to warm up the stage for Mukanya.

Wheel spinners Charlieban, Mr Gee Warrior 1, DJ Mytee Dolla and DJ Stramma will take turns on the decks, playing mostly Zimbabwean old school, including Chimurenga music during the interlude.

Rico Myers will be the director of ceremonies.

Tanganyika, who was among a galaxy of Zimbabwean musicians that warmed the stage for Mukanya at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel two years ago, said he was ready for the big day..

“I have always wanted these kinds of platforms to showcase what I am made of,” said Tanganyika.

“I will use this opportunity to sing some songs on my forthcoming album titled Here.

“The last time I performed at Sekuru Mukanya’s show we hinted at collaborations and I am sure this time around, we will work on something.”

Mukanya confirmed to Standard Style that he was going to South Africa for the show.

“I want to tell my fans in South Africa that Thomas Mapfumo is coming there for two shows,” Mukanya said from his base in Oregon, the United States.

“I am ready for the shows and I assure you of good performances from the Blacks Unlimited.

“Come in your numbers and you will enjoy every minute of it.”

Mukanya seems to have fallen in love with South Africa having performed before a full house during his two-legged concert at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel outside Johannesburg.

This time he assured fans a savour of songs from his forthcoming album.

“I am bringing with me new songs from my forthcoming album, which I will play during the shows,” Mukanya said.

“I am looking forward to perform in Zimbabwe before the end of the year that is if I get offers. I have always wanted to perform in Zimbabwe, that is my home and I know many fans miss my live performances.

-The Standard