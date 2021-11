“Re-engagement Is Working”: ED

Glasgow

Thank you to PM @BorisJohnson and @antonioguterres for welcoming me to #COP26.



As the first President of Zimbabwe to visit the United Kingdom in a quarter of a century, it is clear that reengagement is working! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/lZHr6PuWVx — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) November 1, 2021