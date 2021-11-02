Mnangagwa Banned From Entering Scottish Building | VIDEO

By A Correspondent, in Glasgow | There was drama when Zimbabweans arriving at Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Tuesday-scheduled-party venue received an announcement that the ZANU PF leader is no longer entering the building following a successful protest against his Scottish Galla.

ZimEye arrived at the Trades Hall Glasgow to see Zimbabweans screaming in celebration following the revelation with prominent ED-Swiss-Ban activist and Film Director Silvano’s Mudzvova saying, “Mnangagwa paTrades Hall, Galla remangwana haachakwanisa kunge achiuya, tazvimisa, tazvidira jecha, muno muUK!”

While efforts to get further confirmation from the building owner, a charity, were not possible, as they had walked out, scores of other Zimbabweans confirmed the development at the scene where ZimEye swiftly held a broadcast that continued for nearly 2 hours and was watched by tens of thousands around the world much to the delight of the masses who have endured 41 years of genocide as Mnangagwa announces his climate change policy which is that he deploys soldiers every time he discovers the public ‘are the ones who caused the drought(or stopped the rain).’ An estimated more than 30,000 people have been killed since 1983 as the new ZANU PF leader unleashes violence for over 4 decades.

Other concerns are over the destructive coal mining by a Chinese business in the Hwange National Park which has now spread towards Victoria Falls Road and since contributed to continuous fires burning from underground, turning the region into a literal hell on earth.

Zimbabweans held a combined protest with Sri Lankans at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference against the dictators who run their two countries. More protests are due to continue today, Tuesday. VIDEO BELOW