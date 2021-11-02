Slay Queen on Khama Billiat Extortion Mission?

By A Correspondent| A Harare slay queen and former model Panashe Munetsi has come under fire for blackmailing and extorting money from high profile celebrities with rumour saying that she has hatched a plan to extort South African based Zimbabwean footballer, Khama Billiat.

The struggling 28-year-old lady is mother to a four-year-old son and has allegedly pinned the fatherhood of the child to more than three Harare man blackmailing them for money at the same time.

Munetsi who is currently residing in South Africa after border jumping with her kid is reportedly claiming that her son was sired by Billiat and this follows failure of her previous attempts on three other men.

A reliable source close to these developments told this publication that the former model is a pro in faking pregnancies and miscarriages as way of earning a meal ticket.

“Panashe’s modus operandi includes faking pregnancies and miscarriages, a strategy she uses to trap her ‘blessers’ so as to extort and blackmail them for money.

“Several men have fallen victims to her tricks including some rich high profile celebrities, “said the source.

Munetsi who is reported to have hit hard times in SA is alleged to be claiming that Billiat is the father of her son.

“We are exposing this to simply serve would be victims of her modus operandi, and we fully know that her plan is to go for Billiat whom she met some years back, we know she had since approached three other men claiming that they were fathers to her son.

“She however been developing cold feet each time those men would ask her to go for DNA as she is not really sure who the father of the kid is,” added the source.

Information obtained by this reporter also revealed that Munetsi approached one Sipho Dube and previously she blackmailed a certain Zambian but Zimbabwean based rich guy.

Efforts to get a comment from both Billiat and Munetsi were futile at time of publishing.