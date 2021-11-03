Linda Masarira: Zimbabweans Should Not Mock Mnangagwa For Addressing Empty Auditorium

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial political figure Linda Masarira is being roasted on social media platforms after attempting to defend beleaguered Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa addressed an empty auditorium at United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The troubled Zanu PF leader is facing protests in Glasgow with human rights activists calling for his expulsion from the conference.

Masarira wrote on Twitter:

“When

@HHichilema

from Zambia was addressing, it was empty. Zambians aren’t mocking their President about it. We need to take time & introspect as Zimbabweans.

Brand Zimbabwe is more important than the bitterness most Zimbabweans harbour. We only have one Zimbabwe.”

However, angry citizens say Masarira’s attempt to endorse Mnangagwa is futile.

“Mr Mnangagwa is unsellable,” observed one Manners M.

“Sit down Linda, Mnangagwa is doomed,” Marry J commented.

Mr Mnangagwa