Wrestling Board Mourns Harare Boxer

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) says all necessary medical procedures were taken despite the unfortunate death of boxer Taurai Zimunya on Monday morning.

Zimunya was knocked out in a non-title fight in Borrowdale, Harare, on Saturday. He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital and tests reportedly indicated he suffered bleeding in the brain.

This is the first time in Zimbabwe that a boxer has died from injuries sustained in the ring.

ZNBWCB has since passed its condolences to the Zimunya family and says it is yet to get the actual autopsy report.

“All the necessary medical procedures were followed and emergency medical assistance was provided at the venue before he was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he received further medical care. Autopsy report on the actual cause of his death is yet to be obtained from the experts.

“The boxing fraternity has indeed been shaken by this unfortunate incident. As the ZNBWCB, we join the Zimunya family, friends and the entire boxing fraternity in mourning the untimely death of a budding boxer. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course once we are advised by his family,” said ZNBWCB in a statement.

– Chronicle