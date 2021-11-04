Chitembwe Set For CAPS United Return?

Share











Harare City coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe is set for a reunion with his boyhood club CAPS United, it has emerged.

The Green Machine parted ways with coach Darlington Dodo this week, with less than a week before the 2021 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season gets underway.

Chitembwe left Makepekepe to join the Sunshine Boys in 2019 and signed a lucrative 2-year deal, which is set to expire in the next few months.

All indications point to Chitembwe returning to the club he won the league with, both as a player and as a coach.

The former Warriors assistant coach led CAPS to the league title in 2019.

Barring any late changes, the announcement for the Lodza-Makepekepe reunion, will be made this week. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Lloyd Chitembwe