Mnangagwa Missing At Own UK Investment Showroom

-Forced To Hole Up Inside Hotel Room…

By A Correspondent | The ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Wednesday 3rd Nov met with humiliation when he was blocked off his own Zimbabwe Presidential Investment Meeting.

The meeting was held at the Cross Basket Castle in Blantyre.

In an intrigue, the man who travelled with over a hundred delegates from Zimbabwe saw less than 45 people turn up for his investment showroom. The 44 who turned up included his own staff such as Mthuli Ncube and others, meaning the number of real investors, if any, falls far below the 40 marker.

The Zimbabwe Presidential Investment Conference was a bid to unlock foreign direct investment (FDI) for Zimbabwe and had been confirmed by Ambassador to the UK, Christian Katsande.

The invitation read:

“On the occasion of hosting Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and on behalf of Retired Colonel Christian Katsande, we are delighted to invite you to attend the Zimbabwe Presidential Investment Conference in Glasgow on the morning of the 3rd November.

“The event will start from 9 am until 1:30 pm, followed by a seated plated three-course lunch and networking. The venue is within 15 – 20 minutes of central Glasgow and full details will be provided on your confirmation.”

When it eventually kicked in, Mnangagwa was told by the British govt authorities the only places he is allowed to visit are UN function premises, his hotel room, and lastly the airport for exiting the country, an impeccable source who declined being named, told ZimEye.

Their claim was confirmed by that the man would truly fail to attend. The meeting lasted for over 3 hours and Mnangagwa peeped into the meeting via a Zoom link (see pictures).

He held question and answer sessions with attendance delegates over the several hours.

It could not be established at the time of writing, which business investors Mnangagwa managed to convince, as the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, chairing, did not disclose anything near such an achievement.

The last time Mthuli Ncube was in the UK, he falsely claimed while at q Chatham House meeting that no investor funds would be raided by the treasury (see video below Mthuli Ncube being grilled by ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza who revealed that the raiding of bank accounts had already begun and there were exhibits on the very day.)

The development comes a day after Zimbabweans demonstrating at the COP26 Climate Change Conference managed to block Mnangagwa attending his galla at the Trades Hall, Glasgow charity building.

Scottish Police were seen protecting protesters instead of Mnangagwa in a twist, and Film Director and activist Silvano’s Mudzvova told ZimEye, the Charity’s Trustees announced that Mnangagwa was no longer coming.

Commenting, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana described his trip as “a very successful trip.”

He ended his comment by saying in Shona, “Apa hapana chakaipa hapo!”

Contacted for a comment, ZANU PF leadership claimed saying Mnangagwa was never meant to attend. Advert material however was clear that it was Mnangagwa’s Galla, and many of his own attendants told ZimEye, they were disappointed that the ZANU PF leader is no longer coming. WATCH THE UNFOLDING DRAMATIC EVENTS HERE.