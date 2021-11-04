Zanu PF Threatens To Shut Down Garwe Restaurant Over SA Gay Celebrity

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has threatened to storm Garwe Restaurant if they insist on hosting Simozi Mhlongo, a South African gay celebrity they had invited to officiate the reopening of the food outlet.

Garwe Restaurant has since dumped Simozi and they replaced him with another South African singer, actress and dancer, Kelly Khumalo.

In a statement on Wednesday, according to Zim Morning Post, ZANU PF youth league acting secretary-general Tendai Chirau said:

I’ve engaged the owner of the outlet Ms Mandi expressing concerns by different societal groups over the invitation of one of the highly controversial guests (Mhlongo), a declared ngito (a derogatory term for homosexual).

I’m glad to announce that the owner took heed of the great concerns and elected to remove the said ngito from the guest list and never associate themselves with the said character again.

Speaking after accepting the invitation, Kelly said she “can’t wait” to grace the red carpet event. She said:

I’m so excited to come back to Zimbabwe for the grand reopening of the Garwe Restaurant. Thank you so much to Mandi for hosting me and I can’t wait to meet all your patrons. See you guys on Thursday at 6 PM.