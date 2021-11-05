Dialogue With President Chamisa A Must – Zivhu Tells Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri|Enigmatic politician Killer Zivhu has said Zanu PF should not rush to seek re-engagememt with the West without solving the stalemate in the country.

Zivhu believes President Nelson Chamisa is a key stakeholder in all political processes in the country.

“Re-engagement with the West is important, but not better than a dialogue with Chamisa. Wasting resources trying to reengage with the West hazvibatsiri .

Kutaura na Chamisa hakudi mari kana Ndege just a phone call vanhu votosangana pa Garwe pachangovhurwa apo,” argued Zivhu.

Killer Zivhu