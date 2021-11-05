Khama Billiat Named Skipper For Warriors World Cup Qualifier Match Against South Africa

Share











Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has been named as captain as Zimbabwe named a much-changed 25-man squad to face Bafana Bafana in a Group G World Cup qualifier.

The Warriors will face South Africa and Ethiopia in their final two qualifiers as they sit rock bottom of the group standings with just one point after four matches.

Zimbabwe face South Africa at FNB Stadium on 11 November before hosting Ethiopia three days later at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Zimbabwe 25-man squad:Goalkeepers:Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

Defenders:Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos).

Midfielders:Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester), Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars).

Strikers:David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Macauley Bonne(Ipswich Town), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

-Kick Off