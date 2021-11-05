Mliswa, Daddy Hope Make Peace

By Jane Mlambo| Controversial Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who early this week engaged in a rough exchange of words have made peace after meeting at the Harare Magistrates Court today.

Mliswa accused Chin’ono of engaging in debt card fraud while in the United Kingdom before question his source of wealth.

On the other hand, Chin’ono accused Mliswa of hobnobbing with corrupt people including Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

But all that is now water under the bridge after they met at the court today with Chin’ono posting a video while shaking hands, while Mliswa posted that they have have a lot in common as they are both facing persecution from the state.

Mliswa and Chin’ono

“Bumped into @daddyhope at the court today and the engagement revealed one notable fact. We are both victims of persecution. We spoke as gentleman and indeed I look forward to the next chapter. @daddyhope continue what you do best and I also focus on my area,” said Mliswa.

We met today and made peace! pic.twitter.com/Cp4uzIXXSF — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) November 5, 2021