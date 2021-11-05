Truant Learners Expelled

By A Correspondent- Ten (10) learners at Chemhanza Secondary School in Hwedza District were expelled this week for alleged mischief in a hostel. The learners consist of five boys and five girls.

The five boys sneaked into the girls’ dormitories at night to meet with their female counterparts and were trapped by the school’s matron Rijaina Ndhlamini.

Chemhanza Secondary School principal Saul Tadzaushe confirmed the development, saying all the 10 pupils will now seat for their final Ordinary Level examinations as external candidates.

The principal said the behaviour of the errant learners had gone out of hand, which prompted authorities at the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe-run school to send them home. Said Tadzaushe:

Some of these students got mischievous and we got the rumour about their conduct and our security led by Mutangadura set up a trap.

Through the security, we heard that there were boys who were cutting the school security fence to gain access into the girls’ dormitories at night where they were finally trapped.

The security team called their boss Mutangadura and the Chemhanza High School Matron (Rijaina Ndhlamini) who locked them in.

We then informed the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry gave us a letter authorising us to dismiss them from Chemhanza Mission School as our boarding students.

Tadzaushe stressed that the 10 pupils were not caught engaging in sexual intercourse. He said:

No, they did not have sexual intercourse because there were security personnel keeping an eye on them from all corners.

They did not have sex, they were just continuously hugging each other in that one room, ukaona mwana anosvika pakuita sexual intercourse, ibhinya (pupils normally won’t indulge in sexual intercourse unless they are rapists).

