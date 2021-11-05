University Boss Up For Sexual Harassment

By A Correspondent- A group of women staged a protest march on Tuesday against Lupane State University (LSU) vice-chancellor (VC) Pardon Kuipa who has been accused of sexually abusing female employees at the institution.

The protesting women under the banner, Umama Wesizwe sikaMthwakazi, petitioned the LSU registrar to investigate reports of sexual abuse and harassment of women by Kuipa, who was appointed LSU VC in 2015.

LSU registrar Jairos Makunde declined to comment and referred Southern Eyeto the university spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini who confirmed the charges against Kuipa. Said Dlamini:

From the brief that l just received, l confirm that a group of women visited the registrar and presented a petition to him.

The position of the university is that intensive sensitisation of both staff and students should be carried out so that people are adequately informed about sexual harassment issues.

Management has, therefore, engaged the Gender Commission to conduct workshops.

According to the petition, Kuipa allegedly sexually harassed and victimised a female staff member for turning down his advances but no action was taken against him. It read in part:

We have concerns about the alleged sexual harassment of women at LSU by the VC. We, therefore, demand that in the interest of justice and the fulfilment of the right to administrative justice espoused in section 68 of the Constitution, the case be investigated and the accused charged accordingly.

Our concern is that according to news on June 22, 2021, it was reported that a sexual harassment scandal has rocked LSU where a female staff member accused the VC of sexually harassing and victimising her for turning down his advances.

No action has been taken against the perpetrator.