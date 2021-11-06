Bonne Unable To Travel To Zim Due To Unfavourable Weather …

An Ipswich Town town official has sensationally-claimed that that Macauley Bonne cannot travel to Zimbabwe for next week’s World Cup qualifiers because the high temperatures in Southern Africa do not suit his ‘medical condition’ hence its not advisable for him to play football in those conditions.

The in-form striker was included in the 25-man squad set to do battle with South Africa and Ethiopian, named by interim coach Norman Mapeza yesterday but once again, he has ignored the call citing strange reasons.

“You are being advised that Macauley Bonne can’t make this time around and the reasons are as follows; Mr. Bonne has a medical exemption stating that he should not play football in conditions of high temperature. Given the current temperatures in Southern Africa at this time, it is not advisable for Mr. Bonne to make the trip,” club secretary Stuart Hayton wrote to Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare.

Bonne is yet to honor the call to represent the Warriors at senior level since a Zimbabwean passport was secured for him back in November 2019.

Former national team coaches Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa and Zdravko ‘Loga’ Logarusic both tried in vain to have the former Charlton Athletic striker represent Zimbabwe.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

