Emmerson Mnangagwa Fired

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT AS VICE PRESIDENT.



In accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 20 Act of 2013. Section 329. e Schedule, Paragraph 14, Sub-paragraph (2), His Excellency the President, Comrade R.G. Mugabe, has exercised his Powers to relieve Honourable Vice President Mnangagwa, of his position as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate coed. It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. the Vice President has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability. lie has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.