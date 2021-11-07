BREAKING NEWS: Oskid’s Promoter Dies In UK,

By A Correspondent | One of the most outstanding Zimbabwean fathers in UK Emmanuel Nyakonda, has died.

Mr Nyakonda died on Monday following a sudden health challenge.

Described as a loving father, Nyakonda was everybody’s person and was a frequent ZimEye reader for several years.

He will also be remembered for his love for the Zimbabwean people and care for his family.

He is survived by his wife, and three children.

Funeral details are to be announced soon.

Below are donation details:

Tafadzwa Waziri

Halifax

110001

08294755

Simbarashe Magwenzi

Sort code- 090128

Acc- 87960474