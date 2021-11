Komichi Announces A New Strategy to Fix Economy

The MDC-T Chairman Morgen Komichi writes on Sunday saying his party has invented a new method to fix the economy.

Komichi said his outfit “has adopted a completely New Strategy to resolve Zimbabwe Economic and Political crises in order to improve the lives of our people.

“National Dialogue is the Strategy. People ‘s LIVES will definitely IMPROVE. No doubt about that!”

Morgen Komochi