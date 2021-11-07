Malema Gives Ramaphosa Tough Coalition Conditions

By A Correspondent- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced the formation of its coalition negotiations team and released a list of demands that would further weaken the ruling African National Congress party.

The list, compiled for the benefit of the African National Congress (ANC) – is quite comprehensive and covers everything from land expropriation and nationalisation to Die Stem.

The EFF said the coalitions negotiations task team consists of Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and National Chairperson Veronica Mente.

Other members include Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, Commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and former chairperson Adv. Dali Mpofu.

The party said: “In essence, those who have approached the EFF must be prepared to agree and support these principles and general commitments with deadlines”.

These commitments include:

Appreciation for the EFF’s 7 non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom,

Service delivery commitments (such as land, jobs, water, electricity, flushing toilets and care for people with disabilities),

Anti-racism, and idealogy not steeped in white supremacy and Afrikanerdom,

Non-interference in the appointment of municipal managers, and

An understanding that “the EFF should exclusively govern in all municipalities”

The party says the local government election was a “key opportunity for progressive forces to secure historic gains in the struggle for decolonisation”.

Therefore, anyone who wants to align with the EFF should commit to the following resolutions:

Amendment of the Constitution to realise land expropriation without compensation within the next six months,

The creation of a State bank within a year,

Cancellation of student debt within a year,

The creation of a State Pharmaceutical company within a year,

The passing of the Insourcing Bill within a year,

Removing Die Stem from the National Anthem within a year,

Opening 24/7-hour clinics,

The provision of free sanitary towels for all,

The provision of free water and electricity for Sassa beneficiaries