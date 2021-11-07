Zanu PF Torments Village Heads

Tinashe Sambiri|Mashonaland Central Province has become a war zone as Zanu PF intensifies efforts to block President Neson Chamisa’s community engagement meetings.

In a statement on Thursday, President Chamisa castigated the regime for tormenting village heads who agreed to participate in community engagement meetings.

“INTENSE TERROR & INTIMIDATION…

Great meetings in Shamva,Mvurwi & Muzarabani.

These areas turned into a war zone as roads were barricaded.

Village heads,villagers targeted and victimized just on mere suspicion that they had attended our Community Interface meetings.Zim must be free,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.