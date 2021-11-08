Jamwanda Allergic To Truth

Tinashe Sambiri| Zanu PF member Sybeth Musengezi has declared that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba is allergic to the truth.

Charamba, who calls himself Jamwanda, blocked Musengezi on Twitter and the hard-hitting Zanu PF man responded:

“Childish leadership, George Charamba

@Jamwanda2

. They are allergic to the truth. They must know that we’re nolonger cheer leaders, we are demanding a better Zimbabwe.”

Musengezi is suing Mr Mnangagwa for rising to power unconstitutionally.

However, lawyers representing Mr Mnangagwa say a sitting President cannot be taken to court as he is protected by the country’s constitution.

Mr Mnangagwa’s lawyers further argue that the president cannot be sued in his personal capacity.

Musengezi has remained defiant though:

“Tsvimbo haidzorwe nekuti gudo ravhara kumeso. Rova zvese nemaoko acho!

When foolishness is a ‘calling’, the results are disastrous. I expected better. Rega ndimboperera pano.”

George Charamba