Heavy Rains Expected Satrting Wednesday

Zimbabwe is expected to start receiving heavy rainfall from Wednesday (tomorrow) starting with the southern parts of the country.

This was said by Meteorological Services Department (MSD) Senior Meteorologist James Ngoma in an interview with ZBC News on Monday.

Said Ngoma:

It has rather been dry right throughout the country, but on Wednesday we are expecting rains and further spread of the rainfall pattern from southern country covering the whole country, solid rain indeed. We advise people to keep indoors during thunderous periods.

Meanwhile, the country has been experiencing high temperatures over the past couple of weeks and this is expected to continue right into next week, according to MSD.

Health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said members of the public should increase their intake of water and avoid being outdoors as such heat waves are associated with health risks.

He said:

Anyone can be affected by sweltering temperatures; anyone can suffer a heat stroke in such temperatures, although those members of the public suffering from non-communicable diseases can be affected more than others.

Everyone should take shelter and drink plenty of water, more than eight glasses per day.

The sweltering temperatures may also cause extreme dehydration and put many people at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which may result in a sudden and catastrophic collapse.

These temperatures may cause burst tyres, posing a danger to motorists. Motorists must take extreme measures to avoid overheating tyres which can cause road traffic accidents.