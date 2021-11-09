ZimEye
MDC Alliance announces: VP @BitiTendai is being trailed by a vehicle driven by Mr Gakanje of Zanu PF who is working with Yeukai Simbanegavi. They blocked his access to his road at home & are constantly parked at his office. He is making a police report on the matter. https://t.co/bnb7xD3Huf— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 9, 2021
