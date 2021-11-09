Zambia Becomes First Country To Charter Private Jet To Evacuate Citizens Stranded In Ethiopia

President Hakainde Hichilema who flies commercial, has hired a private jet to evacuate 31 Zambian citizens from Ethiopia following insecurity in that country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon.Stanley Kakubo was at the time of printing, preparing to receive the Zambians evacuated from Ethiopia.

Zambia becomes the first African country to rescue citizens.

The Zambians are aboard chartered flight ET8873. – Mwebantu