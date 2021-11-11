Govt In Selective Approach To Bonus Payment

Share











By A Correspondent- The government has announced that it will pay US dollar year-end bonuses to former liberation war-fighters.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri announced Kariba. She said the liberation war veterans were set to receive end-of-year bonuses denominated in United States Dollars.

Muchinguri-Kashiri announced during her address to the military top brass at a 2022 strategic planning workshop in Kariba.

“Already, a commitment has been made by Treasury to pay war veterans bonuses this year, a part of which is likely to be in foreign currency. Measures are also being taken to improve the benefits of the veterans further.

The ministry also has obligations to administer the welfare services of veterans of the liberation struggle. And as we plan for 2022 and beyond, it is critical for us not to leave them behind. They are an important constituent of our society by virtue of the sacrifices towards Mother Zimbabwe from the jaws of colonial bondage”.

“In this regard, it’s noteworthy that the ministry, to date, has managed to institute a Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board, which was launched by His Excellency the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa).”