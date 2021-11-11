Winky D Up For Top Award

By A Correspondent-Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D born Wallace Chirimuko has been nominated for Africa’s 2021 Accountability Music Awards which celebrates artists who speak against corruption through music.

In the nominees’ list released recently Winky D’s track ‘Njema’ was nominated alongside Nigeria’s Femi Kuti ‘pa pa pa’, Kenya’s King Kaka ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’, Tanzanian Ney Wa Mitego ‘Raisi Wa Kitaa’ and Nigerian Angelique Kidgo and Yemi Alade ‘Dignity’.

The final nominees’ list was picked from over 200 nominations submitted across the African continent.

The awards ceremony is organised by ONE, Accountability labs, and Trace Africa.

The official winner of the prestigious award will be announced on December 9 as the world commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day.

Winky D’s 2019 song, Njema, a title that translates to handcuffs, reflects the frustrations of young Africans, spread messages of inspiration and calls for change.

Accountability Music Award organisers said Njema “talks about how the citizens of Zimbabwe have been handcuffed by corruption, encourages people to free themselves from scenarios that will delay progress.”

Voting is now open on www.accountabilitymusicawards.org and closes on November 30.

The Accountability Music Awards are designed to recognise African musicians and artists fighting corruption using music to spotlight the negative impacts that corruption and a lack of transparent and accountable government institutions have on countries.

In 2019, Nigerian musician, Cill born Chioma Ogbonna won the Accountability Awards for her song “All You’ve Got” which urged citizens to take an active role in pushing for social and political reforms.

-NewZimbabwe