Zanu PF In Electronic Cards Roll-Out Campaign

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF has rolled out millions of electronic party cards ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Party’s head of the communications department, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, announced the production of the membership cards on his Facebook page Wednesday.

“The Party through the Finance & Commissariat Dept will be issuing the on-demand Zanu PF Party in Harare at designated Zone centres which we will advise soon. Go get your electronic Party Card today & be Part of the #5millionVotesEDPfee.

The blitz will move to other provinces soon,” posted Mugwadi.

