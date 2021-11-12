Respect Constitution, Biti Tells Mnangagwa

Share











Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president, Hon Tendai Biti, has said he is safe and sound despite being trailed by Zanu PF agents.

Hon Biti on Tuesday accused the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of plotting to kill senior MDC Alliance officials including President Nelson Chamisa.

He challenged Mr Mnangagwa to uphold the rule of law.

“This is to advise friends and family that I am ok and in a good space . Thank you for your love and care . To Mr Mnangagwa, I appeal to you to stop your shenanigans , uphold the rule of law and protect the constitution. Zikomo Zikomo,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

Hon Biti