Shock As Epworth Pupil Stabs Colleague In Gang War

Share











By A Correspondent- An 18 year old student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his classmate in a suspected gang war.

Allegations are that Honest Chitakunye, an Ordinary Level student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth, attacked the complainant after a misunderstanding.

The court heard that the two belong to rival gangs at the school and the fight was a battle for supremacy.

It is also alleged that Chitakunye used a knife to stab the complainant four times on his thigh which left him bleeding profusely.

It is the State’s case that the accused was also found in possession of a catapult and stones.

He was granted 4 000 Zimbabwean Dollars bail and is expected back in court on the 17th of this month.

The incident comes hardly a week after another unpleasant incident occurred at Gokomere High School in Masvingo, where students turned violent and damaged school property.

Fourty students were arrested but later released.-statemedia