By A Correspondent- An 18 year old student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his classmate in a suspected gang war.
Allegations are that Honest Chitakunye, an Ordinary Level student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth, attacked the complainant after a misunderstanding.
The court heard that the two belong to rival gangs at the school and the fight was a battle for supremacy.
It is also alleged that Chitakunye used a knife to stab the complainant four times on his thigh which left him bleeding profusely.
It is the State’s case that the accused was also found in possession of a catapult and stones.
He was granted 4 000 Zimbabwean Dollars bail and is expected back in court on the 17th of this month.
The incident comes hardly a week after another unpleasant incident occurred at Gokomere High School in Masvingo, where students turned violent and damaged school property.
Fourty students were arrested but later released.-statemedia