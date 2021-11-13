Teachers Threaten Crippling Strike

Share











By A Correspondent- The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has notified the government of its members’ intention to completely withdraw services from Monday the 15th of November, 2021.

ARTUZ says the industrial action is meant to push the government to review teachers’ salaries.

The union says teachers are currently earning “insulting” salaries adding that the Ministry of Education knows that the salaries being paid to teachers were not enough but was not motivated to review the salaries.

Teachers are demanding the restoration of their pre-October 2018 salaries when they earned US$540 on average.

They said their resolution to down tools stands until their grievances have been addressed.

Below is the notice by ARTUZ:

teachers

The protest coincides with learners starting their ZIMSEC examinations