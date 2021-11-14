MDC Alliance To Defeat Zanu PF In 2023

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has boldly declared that Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa will be removed from power via the ballot box in 2023.

Mnangagwa is grappling with internecine Zanu PF battles and deepening political pressure.

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly is spearheading voter registration campaigns across the country.

Sarkozy tweeted:

“The return of youth toi tois and pungwes. We are organizing, mobilizing and recruiting during day and night! Our message is @nelsonchamisa all the way.

We are removing @edmnangagwa in 2023. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana https://t.co/3sxiR9cCWI (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1459269341913010176?s=20)

