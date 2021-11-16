Featured National
Masvingo Schools Record 5 New Covid-19 Cases
16 November 2021
Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 15 November 2021:

  • 33 New Cases (All local) and 0 Death reported today. (7 day rolling average* for new cases rises to 38 from 36 (yesterday). (5) of these cases were detected in outbreaks in schools in Masvingo Province.
  • Vaccination Update: 15 009 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 3 483 353 while 9 580 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 2 706 096 as at 1600 hrs.
  • As of 14 November 2021, 1500hrs there were 10 hospitalised cases: New Admissions (0). Asymptomatic 0, mild to moderate 10, severe 0 and 0 in Intensive Care Units.
  • 1 517 tests done today (Positivity today was 2.2%)
  • 18 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 96% & Active cases go up to 469
  • As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 133 471 Cases 128 305 recoveries & 4 697 Deaths.
ProvincePCR Tests AgCum Cases (New)Recovered Cases (New)Active CasesDeaths (New)
Bulawayo11913 349(5)12 579(0)33737(0)
Harare57827 602(12)26059(1)261 517(0)
Manicaland14614 427(2)13 854(7)108465(0)
Mash Cent938 478(0)8 214(0)5259(0)
Mash East13014 318(1)13 923(0)45350(0)
Mash West5416 401(0)15 888(0)17496(0)
Midlands7410 228(0)9 812(0)12404(0)
Masvingo17511 196(11)10 925(7)86185(0)
Mat North768 206(2)8 062(3)43101(0)
Mat South729 266(0)8 989(0)94183(0)
Total1 517133 471(33)128 305(18)4694 697(0)
