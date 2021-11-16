Masvingo Schools Record 5 New Covid-19 Cases
16 November 2021
Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 15 November 2021:
- 33 New Cases (All local) and 0 Death reported today. (7 day rolling average* for new cases rises to 38 from 36 (yesterday). (5) of these cases were detected in outbreaks in schools in Masvingo Province.
- Vaccination Update: 15 009 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 3 483 353 while 9 580 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 2 706 096 as at 1600 hrs.
- As of 14 November 2021, 1500hrs there were 10 hospitalised cases: New Admissions (0). Asymptomatic 0, mild to moderate 10, severe 0 and 0 in Intensive Care Units.
- 1 517 tests done today (Positivity today was 2.2%)
- 18 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 96% & Active cases go up to 469
- As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 133 471 Cases 128 305 recoveries & 4 697 Deaths.
|Province
|PCR Tests Ag
|Cum Cases (New)
|Recovered Cases (New)
|Active Cases
|Deaths (New)
|Bulawayo
|119
|13 349(5)
|12 579(0)
|33
|737(0)
|Harare
|578
|27 602(12)
|26059(1)
|26
|1 517(0)
|Manicaland
|146
|14 427(2)
|13 854(7)
|108
|465(0)
|Mash Cent
|93
|8 478(0)
|8 214(0)
|5
|259(0)
|Mash East
|130
|14 318(1)
|13 923(0)
|45
|350(0)
|Mash West
|54
|16 401(0)
|15 888(0)
|17
|496(0)
|Midlands
|74
|10 228(0)
|9 812(0)
|12
|404(0)
|Masvingo
|175
|11 196(11)
|10 925(7)
|86
|185(0)
|Mat North
|76
|8 206(2)
|8 062(3)
|43
|101(0)
|Mat South
|72
|9 266(0)
|8 989(0)
|94
|183(0)
|Total
|1 517
|133 471(33)
|128 305(18)
|469
|4 697(0)