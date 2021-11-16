Masvingo Schools Record 5 New Covid-19 Cases

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 15 November 2021:

33 New Cases (All local) and 0 Death reported today. (7 day rolling average* for new cases rises to 38 from 36 (yesterday). (5) of these cases were detected in outbreaks in schools in Masvingo Province.

Vaccination Update: 15 009 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 3 483 353 while 9 580 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 2 706 096 as at 1600 hrs.

As of 14 November 2021, 1500hrs there were 10 hospitalised cases: New Admissions (0). Asymptomatic 0, mild to moderate 10, severe 0 and 0 in Intensive Care Units.

1 517 tests done today (Positivity today was 2.2%)

18 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 96% & Active cases go up to 469

As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 133 471 Cases 128 305 recoveries & 4 697 Deaths.

Province PCR Tests Ag Cum Cases (New) Recovered Cases (New) Active Cases Deaths (New) Bulawayo 119 13 349(5) 12 579(0) 33 737(0) Harare 578 27 602(12) 26059(1) 26 1 517(0) Manicaland 146 14 427(2) 13 854(7) 108 465(0) Mash Cent 93 8 478(0) 8 214(0) 5 259(0) Mash East 130 14 318(1) 13 923(0) 45 350(0) Mash West 54 16 401(0) 15 888(0) 17 496(0) Midlands 74 10 228(0) 9 812(0) 12 404(0) Masvingo 175 11 196(11) 10 925(7) 86 185(0) Mat North 76 8 206(2) 8 062(3) 43 101(0) Mat South 72 9 266(0) 8 989(0) 94 183(0) Total 1 517 133 471(33) 128 305(18) 469 4 697(0) covid 19

covid 19

covid 19