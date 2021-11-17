Chaos As Referees Boycott Matches

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 has been postponed after referees withdrew from officiating the games.

Five games were lined up on Tuesday, but no referee turned for the matches.

The withdrawal comes after SRC suspended the ZIFA board, led by Felton Kamambo, on Tuesday.

ZIFA’s Referee Committee appoints the matchday officials.

A statement by the PSL reads: “This serves to advise that all the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match-day Two fixtures scheduled for this week have been postponed.

“This has been necessitated by the non-appearance of match officials at all the match venues today.

“However, some of the match officials had travelled from various parts of the country and had logged in for team inspections only to withdraw their services before commencement of team warm-ups.

“The PSL is concerned about the lack of communication from the ZIFA Referees Committee as we tried to engage them on the matter to no avail.

“We however hope that a solution will be reached soon. We will update on any further developments.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe