Student Leader Allan Moyo Arrested And Released

By A Correspondent| Police Wednesday morning arrested student leader Allan Moyo over an already revoked warrant of arrest, in what suggests of the government’s panic mode over the ongoing re-organisation of the pro-opposition forces.

According to Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Moyo was taken to Harare Central police station before being released without charge.

“Cde @moyoalan has been released. @PoliceZimbabwe were citing a warrant of arrest from 10 September which was revoked way back,” said ARTUZ in a Twitter post.