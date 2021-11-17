We Fear Nothing- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Vibrant MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa is ready to lead the nation to economic prosperity.

President Chamisa is establishing a firm foundation in rural areas across the country.

Despite attempts by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bootlockers to disrupt the community engagement programmes started by the people’s President, the wave of change is unstoppable, political analysts have postulated.

President Chamisa on Tuesday wrote on Twitter:

“When the roots are deep there is no reason to fear the wind.

We fear nothing and nobody. Blessed Tuesday.”

President Chamisa