BREAKING: Hon Chamisa Arrested

By A Correspondent | MDC Alliance MP for Mbare, Starman Chamisa, was briefly arrested on Thursday.

Hon Chamisa was watching football in the community when he was apprehended in the afternoon.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights solicitor, Jeremiah Bamu, who was released for his assistance, managed to secure his release.

Sources told ZimEye, the MP was targeted due to being an MDC Alliance MP.