Defensive Driving Course in progress. Madrivers this programme is very good for you. Highway Code yakachinja, chenjera kurasika pamugwagwa @MhonaFelix @ZimEye @AAZIMBABWE1 @freight_fwdrs @tscz1 @dhege19 @roadsafetyhub @RoadSafeZim @InsuranceZw @ZiFMStereo pic.twitter.com/hnc8wrvGE7