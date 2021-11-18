Duo Attacked On Their Way From Matobo

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating two cases of attempted murder in which two Matobo villagers were attacked by unknown assailants while on their way from Jabula Shops.

The assailants threw stones and stabbed the victims with a knife. Pindula News presents a police report on the case.

Police in Matobo are investigating two cases of attempted murder where two complainants aged 28 and 17 were stabbed with a knife at Gwangwazila Village Matobo on 15/11/21 at around 0030 hours.

The victims were coming from Jabula Shops when they were attacked with stones and took a chase before the assailants stabbed both victims on the back and stomach. One of the victims sustained a deep cut and his intestines protruded.