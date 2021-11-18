Victory For Katsimberis As Magistrate Says Suspended Town Clerk And Others Have A Case To Answer

By A Correspondent| Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande has dismissed an application for exception of charges filed by suspended City of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, Isaiah Chawatama and five others saying they have a case to answer before the court.

The seven are in court facing charges of malicious damage to property after they connived to destroy a show house built by property developer George Katsimberis at Pokugara Estate in Borrowdale.

The show house was built as part of a joint venture agreement entered between Katsimberis and controversial land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

In their arguments, defense counsel for the accused person told the court that the case outline did not specify roles played by each of the accused persons.

The director of works also told the court that he was on leave when the destruction was conducted hence he is being improperly charged.

Chisango also raised the issue of improper splitting of charges based on the same affidavit deposed before the High Court.

Chisango is facing another charge of perjury which is already at trial stage.

In her ruling, Makwande said the issues raised by the defence can only be dealt with during trial as they did not form a strong basis for exception.

Trial for the seven will now commence on the 25th of November 2021 after Chisango’s defense counsel requested for a later date.

This followed indications by the state that it was ready for trial to commence.