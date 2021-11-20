Exposing Crocodile Political Antics

Tinashe Sambiri|Professor Jonathan Moyo has warned the MDC Alliance that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to push the opposition to boycott the coming by-elections.

Professor Moyo also believes Mnangagwa has dismally failed to prove his mettle.

He said :

“They’re saying give Mnangagwa 5 more years; meanwhile ZanuPF has not held an elective Congress; instead they keep saying all provinces have endorsed him; is an endorsement an election? Give him five more years, they say; where’s his PAC? Where’s his SACU? What have they achieved?”

He added:

“This census process which started yesterday needs to be closely followed and used to checkmate

@ZECzim

‘s ongoing DELIMITATION of constituency boundaries for the 2023 general election!#DisbandZec”

“After abusing #covid19 to block by-elections triggered by his diabolic recalls of MDC-A MPs and Councillors,

@edmnangagwa

is now posing as Mr pro by-elections, to incite an MDC-A boycott!”

Mr Mnangagwa