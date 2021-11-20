Latest On Tendai Ndoro Health

Tendai Ndoro is reportedly losing his eyesight because of diabetes and could be forced to retire from playing football.

The 36-year old forward had been training with Division One side Simba Bhora where he hoped to continue his career after leaving South Africa.

However, the illness has severely affected his health and is no longer with the club.

Simba Bhora owner, Simba Ndoro, who is also related to Tendai, confirmed that the attacker was being treated for diabetes.

“He (Tendai) is diabetic and he has been receiving treatment,” Simba told The NewsDay.

“He is no longer with us, but we have been assisting with medical bills. He was supposed to undergo an operation at the weekend. I will have to check how it went on.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe