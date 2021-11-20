Mnangagwa Scarf Fetches US$25 000

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Friday night auctioned his trademark scarf for US$25 000 while his necktie went for US$10 000.

This was at the ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) Scholarship Fundraising dinner he presided over and was graced by some top business leaders at State House in Harare.

His scarf bid for US$25 000 while his necktie fetched US$10 000.

More than US$700 000 and at least US$16 million was raised through bids and pledges from individuals and representatives of the business community at the event.

Mnangagwa had made his scarf – designed along the country’s flag colours – a signature look since he took over as the country’s number one at around the same time this year four years ago.

A symbol of distinctness, as he once explained, Mnangagwa has been ridiculed by opponents for wearing the scarf even during sweltering heat.

-Zimstar News