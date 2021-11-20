Prof Solwayo Ngwenya Graduates with 4th Doctorate Degree

Dr. Solwayo Ngwenya has graduated with a fourth doctorate degree, this time in Statistics.

The Broadcaster Ezra Sibanda has written celebrating Dr Solwayo Ngwenya saying Friday: is a big day for Prof Solwayo Ngwenya who is graduating once again with his 4th Degree PhD in Statistics at NUST. He did his first degree in Medicine at UZ 1997, also achieved Membership of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists London, UK 2004, Fellowship of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists London, UK 2017 and now PhD in Statistics NUST Zimbabwe 2021. One of the highly qualified specialist doctors in Zimbabwe and arguably the best in Matabeleland, Prof Solwayo is a shining beacon in our nation. He is doing fantastic work for the community and continues to serve our people with pride, dignity, and honour.

Prof Sitshela you are so inspirational, it’s another piece of a great puzzle, and if you don’t play your role, the puzzle will never be complete. Your piece is unique, just like you. I have trust in you, and I know you will be a leader first of all for yourself and also for humanity.

So happy to share in the excitement of your graduation day, and so very proud of you. You should be excited. You should be proud. You are amazing. You are awesome. We wish you success. We wish you happiness. All your effort over the years has paid off. Happy Graduation, Congratulations, Amhlophe, Makorokoto!