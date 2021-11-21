New PSL Gate Charges

The Premier Soccer League has, for the second time, reviewed the gate charges for the Castle Lager Premiership matches in the 2021 season.

The PSL had initially pegged the lowest at $20 when fans were allowed into stadiums in October before putting it at $10 following a major outcry.

After consultation with stakeholders, the League has again reduced the lowest ticket to $3.

In a statement, PSL said: “The Premier Soccer League has engaged various stakeholders including club supporters associations concerning gate charges for PSL matches.

“While the PSL notes that clubs suffered huge financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to incur a lot of costs in preparation for matches, we also understand the need to make our matches appealing and affordable to football fans who are the heartbeat of the game.

“Taking into account the above, the PSL has reviewed gate charges for all PSL matches effective from the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-finals to be played this weekend”

Ticket charges:

Rest of Ground: US$3

Grand Stands: US$5

VIP: US$ 10- Soccer24 Zimbabwe